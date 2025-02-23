Weaver, Julie Ann



Julie Ann Weaver, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 28, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Donald and Deloris (Castle) Griffith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald Weaver, and looked forward to reuniting with him and cherished loved ones. She is survived by her children: Jami (Christine) Weaver, Todd Weaver, Wade Weaver, and Lara Algren; her eight grandchildren: Justin (Laken) Weaver, Wade Weaver, Paige Weaver, Connor Algren, Cameron Algren, Gunner (Brooke Hoffman) Weaver, Elizabeth Weaver, and Maggie Jacks; and three great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Aylin, and Vivienne. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings: Clark (Linda) Griffith, Sue (Harlan) Wigginton, Peri (Don) Schmidt, and Leslie (Mitch) Crouch, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Clark or Champaign County Humane Society. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 to 5 PM at: The Springfield House, 4230 East National Road Springfield, Ohio 45505. Online expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





