WEAVER, Nancy

Age 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 6, 2021. She was born May 25, 1940, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the

daughter of the late John Franklin & Lenna Frances (Yetter) Weaver. She graduated from Tecumseh High School and

retired from Durion in the payroll department for 40 years. She is survived by a sister, Lou Ann Weaver; a brother, Dale Weaver; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her

siblings, Melvin, Doris, Lois, Roy & Carol Weaver. Graveside services will be 11 AM Thursday, February 11, 2021, at New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.

Expressions of sympathy be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




