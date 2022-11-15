WEAVER, Patty



Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her residence. She was the bookkeeper for Grace Baptist Church for 13 years, where she was also a member. Visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Services will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Rd., Franklin, Ohio 45005 with Pastor Max Fernandez officiating. Interment at Grace Memorial Gardens there at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church, mailing address, P.O. Box 44777, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

