WEAVER, Peggy Lynn



Born 3-12-1950, in Dayton, OH, and died 12-9-2022, in Colorado. Mother of Alisa and Kessia Peterson; sister to Cicily, Barry, Joy and Karen; best friend to Patty; many family and lives touched. Peggy attended St. Albert the Great school and graduated from Fairmont West class of 1968. Peggy was always positive and the happiest walking and skiing the forest. Enjoy your new life Peggy.