WEAVER, Robert F. "Bobby"



Age 92, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born in Miamisburg, OH, on May 15, 1929, to the late Mary (McCafferty) and William Weaver, Sr. He retired from Montgomery County after 36 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mabel F. (Singer) Weaver; 2 daughters, Bobbie Swartz and Rosemary Mays; and a brother, William Weaver, Jr.



Bobby is survived by 2 grandchildren, Rob (Kim) Saylor and Maryann Clark; 4 great-grandchildren, Kirsten Saylor, Madison Saylor, Alex Clark and Quentin Clark; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Ryder; 2 life-long friends, Lee Brittain and Jim Dalton. The family will receive friends, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. Graveside Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

