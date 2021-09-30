WEAVER, Robin

WEAVER (Channell),



Robin Elizabeth



Robin Elizabeth (Channell) Weaver, 48, of Springfield, passed away September 25, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 30, 1972, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert Phillip Channell and Judy Lynn (Channell) Bexfield. Robin was a member of the Union Club, the Machinist Club and the



Eagles. She always enjoyed having FUN, including visiting Kings Island, playing golf, attending Clark and Champaign County fairs, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and most of all spending quality time with many friends and



family. Survivors include her twins; Elizabeth "Lizbug" Weaver and Gunner Weaver, her mother; Judy (Channell) Bexfield,



siblings; Julie Tuttle, Tricia (Adam) Grant, Patrick Channell, a very special aunt; Patty Schneider, uncle; Fred Channell, her loving companion and best friend; Chip Ray, extended family; Scott Tuttle and Tye Johnson, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her beloved dog; Lillie. She was preceded in death by her father; Phil Channell, her stepfather; Rick Bexfield, Donnie and Jeff Schneider and Jeff Clouse. A service celebrating Robin's life will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm at the Channell Pond located on Moore's Run Road,



Urbana, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

