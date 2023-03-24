Webb, Freddy J.



Freddy J. Webb, age 92 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday March 18, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 21, 1930 in Jackson Co., Kentucky, the son of the late Archie and Ethel (Lainhart) Webb.



Freddy served his country in the U.S. Army during Korea and was employed with Navistar International, retiring after 33 years of service. He was a longtime member of Enterprise Baptist Church.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Thelma in 2021; a brother, Paul Webb, and a sister, Mildred Jackson. Survivors include a son, Steven (Frederica) Escoffier; grandsons, Stephen (Samantha) Escoffier, Andrew Escoffier; two great-granddaughters, Lauren and Madeliene; three sisters, Imogene Pacine, Patti (Marvin) Conley, and Lois Jackson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Pat Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be mad to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com

