Webb, Nancy

Webb (Deis), Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Webb, 74, of Fairhope, Alabama, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025. Born May 25, 1950, Nancy was a vibrant spirit who brought light and laughter to everyone she encountered. Her extraordinary strength and positivity shone brightly, even during life's most challenging times.



A devoted mother, Nancy cherished creating special memories with her children, from Cincinnati Reds Opening Day adventures to trips to Myrtle Beach. Nancy loved crafting, painting, and shopping with friends. She retired to Fairhope, Alabama, sharing sunsets and fun times by the bay with her late husband, Bob. Their shared love for road trips created lasting memories filled with laughter and adventure. Above all, she treasured time spent with her grandchildren.



Nancy is survived by her son, Ryan Powell, and his husband Conor O'Sullivan; her daughter, Katie Halter, and her husband Devin; grandsons, Chase and Cole Halter; step-daughter, Jaime Coblentz, and her husband Zac, and step-grandchild Alice Coblentz; step-son Travis Webb; her sister, Donna Matthews, and her husband Doug; her brother-in-law, Doyle Baughman; her sisters-in-law, Pauline Waymire and Carol Grashel; nieces Dawn Hock and Mary Griffith, and numerous extended family members.



She joins her parents, Vincent and Catherine Deis; her husband, Bob Webb; her sister, Linda Baughman; her nephew, David Matthews; her niece, Debbie Pedraza; and her dear friend, Rosemary Meinking, in eternal rest.



A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in Dayton, Ohio, at a later date.



Nancy will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope's Eastern Shore Art Center (ESAC), where Nancy enjoyed taking art classes: esartcenter.org/support/donate.



