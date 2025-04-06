Webb, Norma

Webb (McCarthy), Norma Jean



Norma Jean (McCarthy) Webb went home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2025 at Forest Glen Health Campus after a short illness with her loving family by her side. She was born May 26, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel and Eleanor (Sirdevan) McCarthy. She was one of the founding members of the Race Street Church of God that started in 1966 until after the closing in 2009. She went every Sunday for 19 years without missing a Sunday and only missed because someone had run a red light on her way to church. She continued for another 7 years after without missing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Eleanor; husband, Harold C Webb; daughters, Barbara Pace and Karen Webb, brother, Joseph McCarthy and sister, Mary Klontz. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Thompson) Colwell and son, Kenneth (Melissa) Webb; grandchildren, Cecil (Chelsea) Thompson II, Mercedes (Bill) Glaser, Jason (Teri) Bowshier, and Jonathan (Ashley) Bowshier; great-grandchildren: Tristan, Chancellor, Cora, Noah Thompson; Liam, Evelyn Glaser, Caleb, Caitlin, Hayden, Billy, Alan, and Keith Bowshier; several nieces, nephews, other relatives. The family wants to give special thanks to all the great people at Forest Glen who took special care of Norma during her stay with them. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Tom Glaser officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



