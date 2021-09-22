WEBBER, Matthew Bryan



48, passed away on September 8, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.



Always an enthusiast for life and its many adventures, Matt was born in Vandalia, Ohio, to Illa Taylor and Michael Webber on July 16, 1973. After his graduation from Vandalia-Butler High School, Matt enlisted in the Air Force, where he served on active duty from 1992 to 2002 as a Meteorological Navigation Systems Craftsman, and as a reservist from 2002 to 2006 as a Biomedical Maintenance Technician. Stationed in Texas for much of his military career, Staff Sergeant Webber's



service also included a tour with the U.S. Air Force Tops in Blue, and a four-year overseas assignment in England.



He lived in LaVernia, TX, where he began work as a civilian in hospital facilities maintenance and completed his bachelor's degree from Park University. In 2010, the family moved to Shoreacres, TX, outside Houston where Matt continued work in healthcare and in the community there. He served as an



Alderman on the City Council from 2012 to 2013, and as the Mayor for the City of Shoreacres from 2013 to 2014.



In 2014, the family moved to Pembroke Pines, FL, where Matt could avidly pursue the fishing, boating, and outdoor living he was always drawn to. He became a licensed fishing guide and boat Captain, sharing his many adventures on his blog and on his YouTube channel.



Captain Matt Webber is survived by his wife, Doctor Amber Webber; his children Austin Webber; Elizabeth Webber; his parents, Illa and Richard (MT) Taylor of Vandalia, OH, and



Michael and Judy Webber of Troy, OH; his three brothers,



David Webber, Joseph Webber and Nathan Webber; and



because of his truly loving, dynamic, and charismatic personality, by dozens of friends and loved ones he knew as family.

