WEBER (Bale), Anna Lois



Anna Lois (Bale) Weber, age 94, of Pickerington, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Kobacker House. Anna was born in Galena, Ohio, to Forrest and Florence (Ritchie) Bale on March 16, 1927. She married Fred Weber on August 18, 1951. Anna graduated from Otterbein College in 1949. Following college, she worked as a Home Economist for Ohio Power and Light in Newark. Anna was a full time homemaker after marriage but did work part time for the Springfield Public Library in the late 60s until moving to Pickerington in 1972. She was very active in her church, Epiphany Lutheran, where she sang in the choir, was a circle member, volunteered for many events, and was the church librarian for 15 years. Anna was a longtime member of the Pickerington Garden Club. She shared her love for gardening and sewing by being a Fairfield County 4-H Advisor for 10 years. Anna, along with her husband Fred, were very active with the Pickerington High School Marching Band from 1972-1981. Anna also enjoyed writing and was often featured in the Huntington Hills Holler newsletter. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Florence (Ritchie) Bale; her husband, Fred Weber; three siblings, Lillian (Bale) Roof, Warren Bale and Weyland Bale; and her grandson, Adam Weber. Anna is survived by her children, Karl (Kim) Weber, Lisa (Mickey) McCarthy, Jane (Mick) Peterson, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kobacker House via the Ohio Health Hospice Foundation at 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202-9928. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church located at 268 Hill Road, Pickerington. The day and time of service will be determined at a later date. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

