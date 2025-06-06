Weber, Mark



Mark Weber age 67 passed away Wednesday June 4, 2025. He was born November 6, 1957 in Hamilton to the late Floyd and Dorothy (Rexrode) Weber. Mark was a Master Plumber who serviced the entire Hamilton area for over 50 years. He was a man of many words and was known by many. Mark is survived by five children Bridget (Mark) Vaughn, Justin (Emily) Weber, Shannon (Henry) Evans, Valerie Weber, Myles (Hira) Weber; twelve grandchildren Brianna, Spencer, Gregory, Emma, Jackson, Gage, Mavis, Cayden, Cailey, Caycie, Remington, Ella; best friend Sam (Annette) Peters, the UDF Breakfast Club and many other family and friends. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Sunday June 8, 2025 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



