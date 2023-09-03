WEBER, Phillip V.



WEBER, Phillip V., 80, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 26, 2023 in SOIN Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1943 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Alfred J. and Mildred L. (Van Dyne) Weber. Phil retired from Morris Bean & Co. after a lifetime of service. During his life he wore many hats, serving as a firefighter and EMT at both Rockway and Bethel Fire Departments. He loved sports and continued in that field with years of refereeing both high school volleyball and basketball as well as umpiring for local softball games. Phil was an avid gardener. He was known for always sharing his famous homemade "Phil's Dill Pickles" and taking great pride in always maintaining a beautiful pristine yard and his horse pastures. Everyone knew Phil for his never-ending sense of humor. He will be remembered and in the hearts of family and friends always. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jeanne (Clendenin); one daughter and son-in-law, Amy & Mike McNally, Avon Lake, Ohio and one granddaughter, Meghan McNally, who he loved beyond words, and his loyal lapdog Buster. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Barry Weber. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CORNOY FUNERAL HOME.



