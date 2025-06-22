Webster, Wanda L.



WEBSTER, Wanda L., 81, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025 in her home. Wanda was born August 7, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of Ernest and Marie (Fulkerson) Hart. She had worked as an LPN and Social Worker for Clark County Mental Health for 19 years and was a member of Springfield Church of Christ. Survivors include her three children and spouses, John (Lisa) Webster, Rhonda Webster-Zimmers and Natalie (Glenn) Plumby, all of Springfield; six grandchildren, Christal and Justin (Katelynn) Webster, Zachary, Zayne and Zoe Zimmers and Trever Plumby; two siblings, Maxine Colville and E.G. (Sue) Hart and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2024. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



