Wedderspoon, Vickie

Wedderspoon (Kempfer), Vickie Jane



Vickie Wedderspoon, age 72 of Willard, OH passed away peacefully on February 6th, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Vickie was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Dean and Mereleen (Crace) Kempfer. She graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1969 and met her future husband Sid Wedderspoon not long after. They were married in 1972. They had stops in Rochester, MN back to Dayton, OH then on to Willard, OH while raising two sons Brent and Brian. Vickie rarely met a stranger and had a heart of gold. She loved laughing with family and friends, celebrating Christmas and gambling in Las Vegas. She was so proud of her family and most of all, her four granddaughters and two nieces. She is survived by her loving husband Sid, son Brent (Shari) Wedderspoon, son Brian (Tania) Wedderspoon, brother Rick (Liz) Kempfer, granddaughters McKaylah, Alexis, Lanie, and Lila and her nieces Stefanie (Kempfer) Collier and Laura (Kempfer) Stenbakken. Vickie will be missed by many and will always remain in our hearts as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who had a true love of life. The family will hold a service at David's Cemetery on June 15th at 10:30am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com