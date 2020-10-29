WEESE, Dale

WEESE, Sr., Dale E.



Dale E. Weese, Sr., 80 yrs old passed away peacefully on



Sunday Oct. 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents Logan Ira and Sabina Congrove, his brother Jerry, his wife Kelly, and his son Dale E. Jr. He is



survived by his son(s) Jerry (Bobbie Jo), Ernest and Kevin



(Patty), 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dale and his first wife Gloria J. moved their family to Dayton in the early 1970's. He was very involved in his community which



included being a Boy Scout Troop Leader. Dale was a people person and he would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back. Having money was never a priority in his life his friends were of the upmost importance. Dale had a full and interesting life. The anthem of his life was "I Did It My Way"! Dale did not want a funeral, and true to who he was, he



graciously donated his body to WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Hospice of Dayton.

