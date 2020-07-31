X

WEIGAND, Kimberly

WEIGAND, Kimberly " Kimmy" Passed away July 27, 2020, at 61 years old. From the moment she came into the world she's been a fighter and beaten the odds countless times. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, and strength of spirit. No matter her personal situation, she was always striving to help others. To really know her was to love her. She's left many family and friends behind. At this time no services will be offered.

