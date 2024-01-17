Weigand, Robert

Obituaries
X

Weigand, Robert Carl "Bob"

Age 93, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024. Family will greet friends one hour prior (9-10AM) to the funeral services that will be held 10AM on Saturday, January 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial in Centerville Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Liff, Pamela
2
Molden, Reginald C.
3
Cole, Edith
4
Chambers, Connie
5
Horn, Kishawna
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top