WEIL, Darrell Gordon



2/23/61 - 11/15/22



Oxford-Darrell Gordon Weil of M&G Body Shop, passed peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son to mother, Marilyn; father, Donald; sister, Cathy; brother, David and his wife, Linda.



Memorial 2/25/23, at Pohlman Complex, 954 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013 5p-10p.



Donations to American Lung Association.