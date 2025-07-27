Weilbacher, Sr. Bernice



Sr. Bernice Weilbacher, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Columbus, OH, died peacefully on July 23, 2025 at the age of 99, in the 74th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sister, Mary A. Goff (Harold), and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Mary K. (Specht) Weilbacher, and several siblings. Sister's ministry as a teacher of music, religion, and earth sciences took her to Columbus, Hamilton, Cincinnati, Dayton, OH, Chicago, IL, and San Manuel, AZ. Sister lived out her retirement at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center.



The visitation will take place at Mount Notre Dame Health Center on August 1 from 2:00pm-2:45pm followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215 (513-821-7448). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jubilee Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45208, Phone: 513-321-0404, www.rohdefuneral.com.



