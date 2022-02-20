Hamburger icon
WEISER, Richard "Bud"

Age 81 of Beavercreek, died Monday, February 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife Sylvia A. (Johnson) Weiser of 56 years, children: Michelle (Scott) Polston, Jennifer (Ryan) Whittaker, Rick (Amy) Weiser; grandchildren: Liz, Chaz, Aaron, Nick,

Nathan, Connor, Scotty (Jenny), Chris and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Declan, Colt, Scarlett and Chloe. Bud served in the U.S. Navy, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles American Legion, retired from Delco Products and loved to golf,

enjoyed fishing and boating on Indian Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. There will be a "Gathering of Friends" Tuesday, Feb 22 from

5-7 p.m. at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to


www. Morris-sons.com


Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com

