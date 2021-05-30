WELCH, Johnny



Age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

