Welch, Pauline

Welch (Randolph), Pauline "Polly"



Polly Welch left this Life on December 4, 2022. she passed peacefully, at home with loving family near her. She is survived by daughters Gena Welch Booher and Teresa Welch Wray, one grandson Douglas Dickerson, sisters Wanda Flatt and Barbara Welch, several nieces and nephews, and brother Harold Keith Randolph (Butch).



Polly's life was long and full of family, friends, faith, and fun.



She asked that no funeral be held. On the morning of June 17, 2023, her remains will be placed next to those of the love of her life, Harold Dixon Welch, at Sand Springs Memorial Gardens. Afterward, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Garden Inn at Bee Rock, Monterey, Tennessee.

