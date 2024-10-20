Wellmeier, Donald Arthur



Donald Arthur Wellmeier I, born in Dayton Ohio to Annabelle Sortman and Louis Wellmeier passed away peacefully Monday October 7, 2024 at 90 years old. Donald is survived by his sister Carol, sons Donnie (Kathy) and Jeff, brother-in-law Tom Agnew, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephews and their families.



Preceded in death by brother Louie and sister Marilyn, his mother Annabelle and father Louis as well as his nephews Tommy "Butch" Agnew and Mike Wellmeier.



Don was drafted into the army reserve in 1956 and was stationed in Germany until 1957. Don was fortunate to play baseball during his time in Germany and made lifelong friends during that time. Don reverted to inactive reserve upon returning to the U.S. and he was honorably discharged in 1962.



Don came from a long lineage of builders and craftsman and was a master craftsman in his own right, remodeling with a specialty in tile installations, skills which he taught and passed down to his sons.



Don was an avid sports fan, considered a University of Dayton Men's basketball lifetime fan, having had season tickets to Flyers games since the '50s. Don also loved Ohio State Buckeyes football, Dayton Dragons baseball as well as Cincinnati Reds baseball.



He will be sorely missed.



