WELLS, David Clark

David Clark Wells, 62, of Springfield, passed away on December 26, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at 1:00 p.m. in the New Life Church, 5435 W. National Rd., Springfield. Visitation will be held from 12-1:00 p.m. just prior to the service. Cremation will follow at the Littleton & Rue Crematory. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.




