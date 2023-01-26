X
WELLS, William

Obituaries
WELLS,

William Elisha Lee

Sept. 6, 1984 ~ Jan. 22, 2023 (age 38)

William "Bill Bo" Elisha Lee Wells was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to his beloved mother Janice (nee Harris) and the late Elmer Lee Wells (National Guard) on September 6, 1984. A visitation for Billy will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 11 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Oxford Fire Department (15 S. College Ave. Oxford, OH 45056).

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

