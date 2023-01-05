WELLS, Wilma Lee Bryant



Age 78, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Arlington Point where she had been a patient for 15 months. She was born February 18, 1944, in Premium, Kentucky, and graduated from Whitesburg High School in Kentucky. She moved to Ohio in 1963. She was a faithful long-time member of the Monroe First Church of God, and was dearly loved by all the church members. She was a special friend with the late Tulsa Collins, and is a special friend of Doris Woodson, and many of the other church members. She and her husband, Harvey owned a small business, Wells Auto Body Shop, and they dealt with and were friends with a lot of the local businesses. The family extends their special thanks to the Ristaneo family with whom they did a lot a business, and many other businesses here in town. Wilma was known for keeping her home clean and pretty, in spite of her big family. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and she loved being with her children and grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl F. and Alma (Caudill) Bryant; her husband, Harvey Lee Wells, Sr. in 2013; her son, Harvey Dean Wells, Jr. in 2020; great-granddaughter, Keilee Jones; two brothers, Douglas Dean and Paul Franklin; and three sisters, Florabelle Hampton, Corrine Caudill and Earlene Milligan. She is survived by seven children, Timmy, Keith, Greg, Denny, Dale, Connie and Cannie; 27 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Pat (Roger) Miles, LaVenna (Ray) Banks, Linda Troutt, Betty Kelly and Lil Maddox; her sister-in-law, Jean Puckett; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

