Wemple, Richard "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Wemple, of Kettering, Ohio, 86, passed away Friday afternoon, July 4, 2025 surrounded by family. Born Oct 26, 1938 in Lockport, NY (near Buffalo), Dick was the second of 6 children of Bill and Gert Wemple, and grew up in the Newfane school district near Lake Ontario. He and his future wife, Donna (Vincent), were classmates but did not start dating until 4 years after high school. They married Aug 25, 1962 and enjoyed 55 years of marriage until Donna's death in September, 2017. Dick worked for General Motors (Harrison Radiator) in Rochester before being transferred in 1965 to Delco Products in Kettering. He and Donna joined the choir at St Albert the Great church as a way to make new friends and remained parishioners their entire adult lives. Their Catholic faith was the center of their family and basis for many deep and lasting friendships which became their "family" away from Western NY. Dick volunteered as an usher at Mass, a grade school coach, and a fundraiser for the St Albert Parish Center. He also ushered basketball games at UD Arena. Dick and Donna adopted two children, Rick in 1969, and Cathy in 1972 through Catholic Social Services. Dick is survived by both children as well as Rick's wife, Ling, and daughter, Zihui. Through lifelong friendships and Rick's and Cathy's peers, Dick enjoyed many adoptive "children and grandchildren" whom he loved by attending their games, recitals and graduations, as well through holiday parties and family gatherings. Visitation and viewing will be at Routsong Funeral Home (2100 E. Stroop Rd) from 5-8pm on Friday, July 11th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering (3033 Far Hills Ave) at 10am on Saturday, July 12th. Burial will be held on Saturday July 19th at 10am at St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. To share fond memories, visit www.routsong.com



