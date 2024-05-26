Wendling, LaVerne

Wendling (Weber), LaVerne J.



LaVerne J. (Weber) Wendling, 96, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. She was born on June 12, 1927 in Cincinnati, the daughter of George and Garnet (Seichrist) Weber. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Boofie) Wendling, Jay (Linda) Wendling, Jim (Linda) Wendling, and Joan (Lawrence) Taschenberger; 13 grandchildren 30 great grandchildren and 1 more on the way. LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Jerome "Russ" Wendling; son, Jerome "Jerry" Wendling; and her sister, Althea Allgeyer. A private funeral service will be held. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



