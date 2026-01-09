Wendy Ernst

Ernst (Dilts), Wendy Kay



Wendy Kay Ernst (nee Dilts) passed peacefully from this earth midday on December 26, 2025, with her children by her side following a valiant battle with cancer. As Christmas was her absolute favorite time of the year, her passing could not have been more perfectly timed.



Wendy was born June 7,1948 in Reading, PA to Wendell K. Dilts and Jane Lothammer Dilts and had one older brother, David G. Dilts, who all preceded her in passing. Left to cherish her memory are her children Amy R. Saffold of Ann Arbor, MI and David R. Saffold, Esq. of Potomac, MD, their spouses Jake and Meron respectively, her grandchildren Anastatia, Coriana (Tyler Morris), Apollo and Ra, her great-granddaughter Elliana, her husband Herbert Ernst, Esq. of Dayton, OH, stepsons Eric and Todd (Lauren) and grandsons Cole and Nick.



Wendy was an absolute joy to be around, her smile and laughter lit up every room she entered. Her sharp wit, sense of humor, keen eye, appreciation for fine things and love of learning made her an incredible conversationalist and an interesting woman.



Wendy graduated from Montclair State University in New Jersey with two B.A.'s in speech correction and speech arts and dramatics. After moving around many times as a child, she raised her kids in North Canton, Ohio where she was a member of the American Society for Training and Development, and the Akron Women's Network. She was an active board member in the Arthritis Foundation of Stark County, and the Grief Support and Education Center. She assisted with many fund drives and was the president of NE OH Timken Toastmasters. Having moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be close and help with her granddaughters, she found a love for the nonprofit sector working at Helpsource. Finally settling down in Dayton, Ohio she went on to fill a position at Antioch College from where she recently retired. As Major Gifts Officer, Wendy played a pivotal role in helping the college to reopen in 2011 and to undertake major renovations and capital improvements.



Wendy was a devoted Christian whose love for life and focus on family were rooted in and guided by her strong faith in God. Wendy was beloved by friends and enjoyed volunteering in her neighborhood church, Fairmont Presbyterian. She was a Paul Harris Fellow in the Oakwood Rotary Club and enjoyed helping with numerous annual events. She enjoyed many wonderful circles of friends; from college, from her neighborhood, from her fellowship in Canton, Ohio, and many others around Dayton who were loyal, loving and supportive until her passing. Wendy's memory will be forever cherished.



A service will be held to celebrate this wonderful life at 11:00 am, February 28th 2026 at Fairmont Presbyterian Church on Far Hills in Dayton. Additional memorial details can be found at www.Routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com