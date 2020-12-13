WENGER, Jacqueline M.



On December 3rd, 2020, Jacqueline M. Wenger (Jackie), loving mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of three, passed away at the age of 93.



Jackie was a people person. She was always the first to come up with an excuse to have a party or attend one. At Jackie's 85th birthday party, her granddaughter, Josie



Miranda, spoke to those assembled of Mom's infectious



disease, PMA. She went on to explain that PMA stood for



"positive mental attitude", something that Jackie passed on to the family.



Another hallmark tradition Jackie established was the annual Thanksgiving Day Quiz that was given to all those in attendance before Thanksgiving dinner. To this day the tradition lives on in our families and beyond.



Jackie was born on May 16, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Glen F. and Helen (Stout) Marcum. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1945 and Ohio State University in 1949 with a B.S. Degree in Social Administration, a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, worked at TWA and Bendix after graduation,



received her teaching credential from Miami University and taught kindergarten and 2nd grade for 23 years.



Jackie was active in the community belonging and working in many organizations including Sister Cities of Hamilton which she and her husband John co-founded and established a



relationship with Hamilton, Scotland. She was member and past president of Current Events Club, PEO and Metropolitan Women's Club.



Jackie was a member of Friends of Chrisholm, The Presbyterian Church, Miami Indian Trekkers, Fitton Center, Butler



County Historical Society, Little Chicago Jazz Society & Friends of The Library.



For many years Jackie and her husband, John, enjoyed Volksmarching in many areas of the United States and Europe. Bridge and tennis at New London Hills Club were also very special to Jackie.



Jackie and John celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December of 2001. John preceded her in death in 2002, her sister, Jane Marcum Sollars Pryor in 1971, and her brother,



Joseph L. Marcum in 2020. She is survived by Susan Miranda (John) of Colorado, John D. Wenger (Suzanne) of California; proud grandmother of Josie Merrifield (Brad) of Colorado, Lauren Matson (Corey) of California, Kyle Miranda (Marisol) of Texas, Alyssa McBrearty (Ryan) of Shanghai, Austin Wenger of California: proud great-grandmother of John & Isabelle



Miranda and Wilder Matson.



Jackie had a great life with great friends. She enjoyed her many years at Berkeley Square - they took care of her when we were not there. Her mind was hardwired with PMA that came out in the last years of her life after her memory of us failed. That made us smile.



A party in celebration of Jackie will be planned for the future in Hamilton. Those who wish may contribute to The Presbyterian Church, 23 So. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio, or Friends of Chrisholm Historic Farmstead Fund, www.hamiltonfoundation in her memory.

