WENRICK, Nelson D.



82 of New Carlisle, passed away on August 2, 2021, winning his courageous battle with cancer transitioning to a better life in heaven. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 4, 1939, the son of Ralph and Estel (DeVaul) Wenrick. Nelson has



always had a work ethic like no other, starting at a very young age pushing a broom at school for a quarter, to working for his father in the construction business starting at the young age of 9. Nelson attended Tecumseh Local Schools and was later inducted into the Tecumseh Alumni Association Wall of Fame. Nelson was an avid baseball player in high school and college working hard to get the attention of recruiters to



further his dreams of being a catcher for professional baseball. As his dream of being a Cincinnati Reds catcher never played out as he had hoped, he changed his focus to his



education and working. Nelson worked while attending



Indiana Institute of Technology earning his Civil Engineering Degree, and completed his degree in three years. Nelson



always said he received superior education from Tecumseh



Local Schools and Indiana Institute of Technology. He was an avid reader and loved to learn. Upon graduating from college, Nelson joined his dad and brother at Wenrick Construction. Later on, Nelson and Peggy then started Wenco, Inc. in their living room. He always had a great love for his job. Nelson was able to hire numerous employees, with some by his side from the very beginning, until he sold Wenco, Inc. and



officially retired. Nelson was involved in several groups and foundations in his lifetime. Nelson received an honorary



doctorate degree from Indiana Tech, and sat on the Board of Directors for Indiana Tech and Xenia Foundry. Nelson donated his childhood stomping grounds to Clark County Park District which is now known as the Estel Wenrick Wetlands Preserve in Medway, Ohio. Nelson helped many people in his lifetime, and he expected nothing in return. Nelson always contributed his success to the hard work and dedication of his employees. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Peggy J. (Keadle); two daughters and son-in-law, Kristi Wenrick and Erin (Dan) Pamer; six grandchildren, Michelle, Dylan, Alex, Douglas,



Olivia and Sophia; and one sister, Marilyn Wenrick; as well as his loyal furry companion, Jacque. He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Barton, David and Joann Wenrick and



Linda Nott. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton and Miami County Hospice, especially Carlos, Candee, Katy and LaKeshia who were Nelson's home care



providers. They always said Nelson never complained of



anything and always had a smile on his face despite his ongoing battle with cancer. The family also wishes to thank Dawn and the staff at Danbury Senior Living Tipp City for all the



extra care and attention for Nelson and the family. Nelson was truly one of a kind and will be sadly missed, but as we all know, Nelson would insist we move on and continue to learn, educate ourselves every day to work hard to achieve our goals in life. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Nelson Wenrick Family Scholarship at Indiana Institute of Technology, 1600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46803.

