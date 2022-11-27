WERLING, W.H. "Bill"



Age 92, of Brookville passed away on November 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2020; parents, Carl and Eleanore Werling; daughters, Jane and Judy; granddaughter, Melissa; brothers, L.C. and Kenny. Bill was active in his church and enjoyed hunting, traveling, fishing and most of all, his family. Survived by his daughters, Teresa (Denny) Denlinger, and Sue (Denny) Fenton, of FL; grandchildren, Scott Denlinger, Dan (Lori) Denlinger, Christina (Doug) Nemec, Ryan Fenton, Paul (Tina) Denlinger; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Aneta Koester, Doris (Larry) Salm; sister-in-law, Betty Werling. Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.

