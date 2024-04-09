Werner, Katherine

Werner (McLaurin), Katherine "Kitty"



Katherine McLaurin Werner, lovingly referred to as Kitty (or "Kitty-mom" by her grandchildren), age 91, born on August 21, 1932 in Vicksburg, Mississippi; sadly, passed away in Sarasota, FL on March 10, 2024 in her home. Kitty was the daughter of the late Lucy Donovan McLaurin and the late Hugh McLaurin.



Kitty began her education at Stephens College in Columbia, MO. After taking leave of absence to raise her children, she returned to college and graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, OH with a degree in Sociology.



She met and married Edward W. Werner, expanding her family with her daughter Florence to include two additional children  David and Karen. Baby Andrew joined them shortly thereafter.



Kitty is fondly remembered as the perfect stay at home mother, hosting her young children at home for lunch every day because she felt they deserved a home cooked meal thrice daily. Ed and Kitty so loved having a big family that for around twenty years, they volunteered for American Field Service ("AFS"), bringing to Dayton, OH students from around the world. Kitty and Ed hosted numerous students throughout the years, providing them with a home to further their studies in the U.S. Several of these students, especially their "son" Bulent Kurdi, were treated more as a part of the family; Bulent remains a member of the family today.



In addition to opening their home to students from around the world, Kitty and Ed made a point to travel the world themselves  visiting over 20 countries throughout their marriage of over 50 years, they were avid students of other cultures.



During their time in Ohio, Ed, Kitty, and family attended Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Upon their move to Sarasota, FL, Ed and Kitty joined First Presbyterian on Oak Street. Additionally, Kitty was frequently visited by friends from the Jehovah's Witness church, who she referred to as her "Angels" and whose friendship she treasured dearly.



Kitty was a woman of faith and had endless love for her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Edward Werner and her daughter Karen Connolly. A devoted mother, she is survived by her remaining four children, David (Susan), Florence, Andrew (Toni), and Bulent (Nilgun); her many grandchildren, Christian (Phil), Mary (Mike), Caitlin, Rob (Brenna), Drew, Peter, Osan, and Deniz; and her five great grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother Hugh McLaurin of Clinton, MS.



A service in remembrance of Kitty will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 9 AM at First Presbyterian at 2050 Oak St, Sarasota, FL 34237. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Resurrection House in Sarasota, FL, (PO Box 398, Sarasota FL 34230) where she volunteered for many years.



