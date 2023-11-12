WERNER, Robert Benton



passed away at the age of 82 to be with the Lord, and with his identical twin brother, Charles Allen Werner, who died in 1961 at the age of 19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Margaret Werner, grandparents Elsie and John Werner, grandparents Bessie and Wilber Mathews, his aunt Mary and uncle Doug MacCash, his uncle Robert and aunt, Laila Werner, his uncle Charles Mathews, his aunt, Jane Mathews, and his aunt, Jan Mathews. He was also preceded in death by his special niece, Jean Ann and his good friend, Richard Robey. He is survived by his son, Matthew Werner and his daughter, Katherine Porter and her husband, Brett. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Weiffenbach, and her children Robert and Allan and their respective families. He is additionally survived by his cousin, David Werner and wife, Susan, of Florida Roberta Ann Werner of Tennessee, and Roberta's sister, Lynn Pryor of Michigan. Finally, he is also survived by his special friend, Nancy Farkas. Robert and his brother were born in Miami Valley Hospital on February 23, 1941 and delivered by his great uncle Dr. Edward Werner. Robert was educated in the Oakwood School System where he graduated from Oakwood High School in 1959. He then went on to graduate from Otterbein College in 1963 with a degree in business and sociology. He furthered his education at the University of Dayton and at the General Motors Institute. He was employed by the Delco Moraine division of General Motors for over 31 years in the sales and marketing department. He designed the 50 Year medal which was given to all Delco Moraine employees in 1973. He was married for 36 years to Mary. In 1967, he was blessed with a beautiful daughter Katherine Elizabeth Werner (Porter) and in 1970, with a fine son, Matthew David Werner. Robert valued the friendship of his many close friends and neighbors, who knew they could always count on him. Robert had a strong focus on family values and was a great family man. He was the best Dad ever and will be missed. Robert showed kindness and generosity to many, especially those in need. He had a quick wit, was personable, and liked to make puns whenever possible. As a young person, Robert became a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, and upon the closing of Otterbein in 2008, has since been a member of Normandy United Methodist Church. Robert had many hobbies and interests. He was fond of all animals, but particularly his son's dog, Apollo. One of his main interests was his award-winning 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham which appeared on television, car magazines, a poster, a calendar and books. He enjoyed sharing his car with the public at many concours car shows all over the country with the help of restorers Bob Morris and Bob Kreitzer. He also had a strong interest in American History and in particular, Dayton history, and he was a member of Carillon Historical Park for many years. He was a member of the Cadillac LaSalle Club and a founding sponsor of its museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan. He supported the Centerville Historical Society with many special exhibits and set up a display of GM items at Carillon Park to honor his father, Calvin. He also studied the history of the Wright Brothers and has a collection of items related to them. Another facet of his interests was his passion for western art and history. He enjoyed many trips to the west and to the National Parks. Robert also had a collection of autographs of famous people and presidential political memorabilia. He was fortunate to meet John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldren, Paul Tibbits and Charles F. Kettering. He will be interned at Woodland Cemetery where you can read his poem, The Double Image, carved in stone, which was written to honor his identical twin brother and our Lord. "I have learned in life the importance of loving our Lord, our family and friends, and to love yourself. When you leave this world after having made it a better place, your life will not have been lived in vain." Visitation Thursday, November 16th Routsong Centerville from 5-7 pm Funeral Friday, November 17th at the Mausoleum at Woodland Cemetery 11 am. Donations in Robert's name can be made to Carillon Historical Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



