dayton-daily-news logo
X

WERTS, Sylvia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 4 hours ago

WERTS (nee Reisert), Sylvia Hacker

Age 94, of Brookville, formerly of Union, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Brookhaven following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bob Hacker, by a daughter Pamela Hacker, son Larry Hacker, by siblings, Isabel and Donald Wayne Reisert and by her second husband, Allen Werts. She was a member of West Milton

Seniors, MAC Seniors and the Nashville UCC. Sylvia is survived by a daughter, Beverly (William) Schuessler; son, Bruce Hacker; former daughter-in-law, Birgit Hacker; grandchildren, Sara (Jason) Miller, John and Joseph Schuessler and Shawn Hacker; great-grandchildren, Owen and Paisley; step-children, David Werts (Georgia), Charline Werts and Michael Werts (Terrie); brother, Lowell Reisert; sisters, Eleanor Loffredo and Evelyn Feldman; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, August 9 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial following in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home August 9 from 11 am until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top