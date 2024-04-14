West, Brenda J.



Brenda J. West, age 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 8, 2024. She was born April 9, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio daughter of the late Titus and Piccola (Early) Bryant Sr. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her brother, Titus Bryant Jr.; and brother-in-law, James Merkison Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Sabrina West and Piccola West; grandchildren, Antanara (Nathaniel) Young Jr., LeQueasha, Chaniqua, and Ronald Williams Jr., Mikyala and JeVaunte West, LaVonte Cottrell, DaJamel Pounds, and Glenn Ruffin III; 16 great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Merkison, Chataun Bryant, Hilda Kirksey; special son-in-law, Ronald Williams Sr.; 9 nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other family members and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 4pm to 7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424. To share a memory of Brenda or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www. newcomerdayton.com



