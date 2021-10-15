dayton-daily-news logo
X

WEST, JAMES

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEST, James

James West, age 93 passed away at Atrium Medical Center on October 9, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1927, to

Stanley and Grace (Francis) West in Seaman, Ohio. He was in the U.S. Army, serving for 2 years. After his honorable

discharge he was a fireman for the city of Middletown for 27 years. He was a Captain when he retired in 1979. He loved woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Peggy West; his children, Deborah (Keith) Risner, Robyn (Terry)

Kremer, Beverly (Ken) Klaus, Barbara (Steve) Shyers, and

Joseph West; step-children, William Eisele and Linda (Bob) Oliver-Steele; brothers, Gerald West and Ronald West; 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jack West, Marjorie

Charlton, and Stanley West. A visitation will be held on

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Baker-

Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will follow and

begin at 12:00 p.m. Service will be officiated by Pastor Keith Risner. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
BAILEY, George
3
CICERO, TERESA
4
BAKER, Patricia
5
GIOLITTO, Dennis
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top