WEST, James



James West, age 93 passed away at Atrium Medical Center on October 9, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1927, to



Stanley and Grace (Francis) West in Seaman, Ohio. He was in the U.S. Army, serving for 2 years. After his honorable



discharge he was a fireman for the city of Middletown for 27 years. He was a Captain when he retired in 1979. He loved woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Peggy West; his children, Deborah (Keith) Risner, Robyn (Terry)



Kremer, Beverly (Ken) Klaus, Barbara (Steve) Shyers, and



Joseph West; step-children, William Eisele and Linda (Bob) Oliver-Steele; brothers, Gerald West and Ronald West; 16 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jack West, Marjorie



Charlton, and Stanley West. A visitation will be held on



Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue



Middletown, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will follow and



begin at 12:00 p.m. Service will be officiated by Pastor Keith Risner. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



