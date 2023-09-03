West, Lucy

West (Farmer), Lucy Joan



Lucy Joan West, 91, of Springfield, passed away August 29,2023, in her residence. She was born September 23, 1931, in Gettysburg, Ohio, the daughter of Oswald and Lois (Kenfield) Farmer. Mrs. West was known as the puzzle lady of Tubman Towers. She also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her loving family. She was a 1950 graduate of Urbana High School and she enjoyed attending all of their class reunions. Mrs. West had been employed at Olan Mills, Grants Department Store, and Ellery's Greenhouse. Survivors include two sons; David (Karen) West and Keith (Mary Jo) West, daughter in law; Karin West, grandchildren; Dennis Ray West, Evan Carl (Kristin) West, George Rob-ert West, Matthew David (Abby) West, Jessica Johns, Ciann Johns and Scottie Johns, great grandchildren; Layla West, Phoebe West, Mason West, Sydney West and Daviannah Thomas, siblings; Lois Anderson and John (Sally) Kenfield, several nieces and nephews and all of her beloved friends at Tubman Towers. She was preceded in death by her hus-band; Robert C West in 1992, a son; George Francis West, sisters; Mary Lou Jetter and Charlene Tucker-Andrey, sister in law; Carolyn Kenfield and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with Lucy's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com