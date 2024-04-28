West, Michelle

West (Michel), Michelle Renee



With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of our beloved Michelle West, who left us quietly in the early hours of April 24, 2024, at 4:17 am at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by those who loved her most. Michelle was born on a sunny August day in 1964, in the very city she departed, Dayton, Ohio, and she carried that light with her throughout her life. Anyone who knew Michelle knew her joy was infectious. Whether she was waving her terrible towel at a Steelers game or planning her next adventure to a new stadium, she lived her passion for sports with every ounce of her being. Her enthusiasm wasn't just for the thrill of the game; it was her way of experiencing life, of connecting with people, and sharing moments of unbridled joy. Michelle was more than just fun and games; she was a touchstone for many, a woman whose heart knew no bounds. Her laughter could light up the darkest room, and her kindness was the anchor in our lives. She survived by her loving family, husband of 40 years: Richard "Rick" West, sons: Ryan (Lindsey) West, Michael West, James (Amber) West and Andrew West, grandson: Cooper West, brothers: Jimmy Michel and Mark Michel, nephew: Brennan Michel, special friends: Linda Loeb, Sharon Stoffer, Jean and Rich Call, Caroline Stauffer-Rose, Kathy Weherley and fur babies: Tucker, Nala and Babe. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Barbara (Hildebrand) Michel. Michelle was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend whose absence leaves a void that cannot be filled. Michelle's life was a beautiful tapestry of joy, resilience, and love. As we say goodbye, let us hold onto the light she brought into our lives and find comfort in knowing that her spirit will always be with us, guiding us like a lighthouse when the sea gets rough. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Michelle and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com