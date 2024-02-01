West, Thelma J.



Thelma J. West, age 81 of Dayton, passed away January 29, 2024. She was born on October 3, 1942 in Hazard, KY to the late James and Edna (Brandenburg) Stapleton. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Sargent. She is survived by her children, Debra McIntosh, John Sargent, Linda Sargent, Shannon Sargent, Sharon Cooper and Polly Wood; siblings, Betty Cleaver, Irene Jewell, Bill Stapleton and Roy Stapleton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Family will receive guests from 10-11 am on Monday, February 5, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow the service at Bellbrook Cemetery, Bellbrook, OH. To share a memory of Thelma or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com