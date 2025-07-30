West, Theresa

West (Grumbley), Theresa Ann



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Theresa Ann (Grumbley) West, who peacefully departed this life on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at Ventura Health and Rehabilitation Center, Boynton Beach, Florida. She was 93 years old. Theresa led a full life filled with love, traveling and spending time with her family. Theresa was born in Springfield, Ohio on July 12, 1932 to Harry and Roxey (Jones) Grumbley. She married Marion Leonard West on 07/21/1952. Marion passed on October 08, 2004. They were happily married for over 50 years. Theresa was the only surviving sibling of four sisters and six brothers, Elwood Grumbley, Leo H. Grumbley, Billy Grumbley, Mrs. Mary (John) White, Mrs. Vivian (James) Monroe, Harry Leo Grumbley, Jr., Eugene Grumbley, Mrs. Margaret (William) Miller, David Grumbley and Mrs. Bonnie (Mark) Phleger, Survivors include her sons, daughters and spouses, Michael (Joy) West, Dan (Kathy) West, Karen (Joe) Sagebiel and Cindy Starr. Grandchildren: David (Alexandra) Starr, Kristen (Chad) Griswold, Amy (Josh) Davis, Kirby (Ryan) Iammarino, Matt (Lindsay Donahue) and Jacob (Brittni) Starr and eight great grandchildren: Aubrey Pica, Knox Griswold, William Iammarino, Holden Iammarino, Sam Iammarino, Zane Davis, Kingston Starr and Cassian Starr. Step daughter Dodie Bartee, Springfield, Ohio and step son Bruce (Pam) West, Menifee, California and seven step grandchildren and multiple great step grandchildren. Theresa spent most of her life in Springfield, Ohio but also resided in Indiana, California and Florida. She retired from St Ann's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio in 2002 as a Surgical Cleaning Technician. When their children were younger, Marion and Theresa loved to camp in state parks throughout Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. They also traveled extensively throughout the United States and some of their very best memories were their stopovers in San Fernando, California, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Palm Beach County, Florida. Theresa's love for her family, especially her husband, siblings, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren was everlasting and she will be greatly missed by all of us. A short service and entombment will be held at the Rose Hill Mausoleum, Springfield, Ohio on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Visitation will be held at the Rosehill Chapel from 12:00  1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating at the Rosehill rotunda. Interment will follow at Rosehill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions should be directed to the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com