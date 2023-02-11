WESTBROCK, Trudy Ann



Age 84, of Bellbrook, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Trudy was born on May 27th, of 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Richard and Gernith Ropp. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956. She then attended The Ohio State University to study dental hygiene. She made her way to the "Big City" of Dayton, Ohio, to start her career at Dr. Bill Zink's office. It was there she was introduced to William Joseph Westbrock, whom she married in 1961. There were so many things to love about Trudy. Always the socialite, growing up she worked at her father's grocery store, Ropp's Ven -Market where she enjoyed chatting with and helping the customers. She also loved spending her summers at Catawba Island on Lake Erie where her father built a cottage that her children and grandchildren still frequent. Trudy's friendly and out-going nature continued in college, as she was active in Chi Omega Sorority in the Zeta Alpha Chapter. During her married life she was involved with the Oak Creek Garden Club, regular Bridge group, swam at Oak Creek Swim Club, and participated in various golf leagues. Trudy was also very involved and proud of the family business, The Westbrock Funeral Home. To know her was to know she was a spit fire and beautifully honest. Trudy was known for her etiquette and poise. She was always intentionally well-dressed, and her perfectly manicured nails were typically a shade of red. She had the best clothes for her grandchildren to play dress up. She loved to hear their laughter. Trudy was a dedicated, loving, and proud mother to her three children, Jeffrey, Bryan "BJ" and Jennifer. Her love for her family was very evident. "Grammy", as she was affectionately referred, would often travel across the country to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Along with the extravagant holiday meals that she would host and prepare, she readily had shrimp cocktail, trail mix in metal tins and freshly made chocolate torte available for everyone to enjoy. She will be greatly missed. Trudy is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Gretchen, Bryan and Dianne, Jennifer and Brad; grandchildren Hali, Hana, Will, Dani, Jade, Sam, Alex, and Miles and great-granddaughter Aleta Joy. She is also survived by her aunt Louise Ropp, cousins Willson, Kate, Ella, Adams, Lynne, Douglas, Susan, Siri and Hugh. Excitedly awaiting her with loving arms in Heaven are her parents and her loving husband Joseph "Papa Joe" Westbrock. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 13th, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Westbrock



Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, in Dayton Ohio. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Trudy's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Dayton, who provided her with the utmost of care and compassion.

