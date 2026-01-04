Wetona Walchner

Walchner, Wetona Elaine "Toni"



Age 76 of Beavercreek, passed away on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. She was preceded in death by her son Erik Walchner, and parents O.B. and Dorothy Kincanon. She is survived by her husband Andy Walchner, daughter Theresa (Jason Karolak) Walchner, and brother Gary Kincanon. Toni graduated from Muleshoe High School in Texas and began her working career in nursing, serving in the United States Air Force for 2 years. She later went on to receive her associate degree in accounting from Sinclair Community College and her B.A. from Wright State University. She worked in business administration at Wright State for 19 years. Toni was known for her love of family, her infectious laugh, and devotion to her dogs and grandpups. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Dayton are appreciated.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com