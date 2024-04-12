Weymouth, Charles Richard "Chuck"



Charles (Chuck) Weymouth, age 87 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Palm Sunday, March 24. He was born February 23, 1937 in Urbana, Ohio, the only child of the late James R. and Margaret (Bridge) Weymouth. Charles is survived by his loving wife of almost 64 years, Linda (Kite) Weymouth, children: James (Andrea) Weymouth and Beth (William) Thomas, beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Drew, Liam, and Chase, brothers-in-law: William (Clara) Kite, New Bremen, OH, and Douglas Kite, Springfield. Charles graduated from Urbana High School and Wittenberg University. He worked as a Director of the Clark County Sheltered Workshop for 10 years and later in sales of steel, pipes, valves, and fittings. He loved doing things outdoors- boating, fishing, and hunting. For over 40 years he went on an annual Mitchell's Bay Duck Club trip to Ontario, Canada with life-long friends. Charles centered his life around the love of family and faith. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





