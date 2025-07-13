Weymouth, Linda Sue



Linda Sue Weymouth, born on July 15, 1939, in Champaign County, Ohio, left this world on July 4, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, kindness, and dedicated service to others. Linda had a heart that radiated warmth, and her career truly exemplified her nurturing spirit. She worked in the pharmacy at Mercy Hospital for ten devoted years before transitioning to assist the organization Golden Life, which provided invaluable support to seniors in need of everyday living assistance. Her commitment was not limited to her professional life; she volunteered at numerous places in her community, always eager to lend a helping hand and uplift those around her. Following retirement, she and her husband ran Paradise Kettle Corn, travelling to festivals and events, always enjoying meeting new people. In addition to her remarkable career, Linda cherished her hobbies and interests that brought joy and fulfillment to her life. She played tennis well into her 80s, and her love for college basketball and OSU football knew no bounds; she would spend hours engrossed in games, cheering enthusiastically for her favorite teams. Furthermore, she found peace in tending to her flowers, nurturing them with the same love she showed everyone in her life. A devoted member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Linda's faith guided her actions and interactions, weaving love and compassion into the fabric of her community. Linda is survived by her beloved son, James (Andrea) Weymouth, and daughter, Beth (William) Thomas. Her grandchildren, Hannah, Drew, Liam, and Chase, were a source of immense pride and joy in her life. She also leaves behind her brother, Doug Kite. She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Dale and Nellie Kite, and her loving husband, Charles Weymouth, who had been her partner since 1960. Linda was also preceded in death by her siblings: Joyce Eckhart, Keith Kite, and William "Bill" Kite. A graveside service honoring Linda's life will be held on July 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Myers Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



