Weymouth, Virginia

Weymouth (Stackhouse), Virginia S.



Virginia "Ginnie" Weymouth passed away peacefully on May 3, 2025. Virginia was born on Dec. 15, 1930, in Blanchester, Ohio to Howard and Dorothy Stackhouse. Virginia is a graduate of Bellbrook High School and then attended Wilmington College beginning in 1949 and was a member of the Alpha Phi Kappa Sorority, active in Theatre and worked on the school newspaper. She graduated in 1952 with a degree in Education. After college, Virginia lived in Stuttgart, Germany as a CIA Civilian employee for 3 years. Upon returning to Ohio, she taught 4th grade at Oakwood's ED Smith Elementary School. She met her husband, Ned Weymouth, at a Halloween party and they married in 1957. Virginia then became the Media Center Specialist in Kettering at Southdale Elementary School until her retirement in 1991. Virginia's love of books was followed by her interest in antiquing and joining Ned in their clock collecting and being members of the NAWCC Buckeye Chapter. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Stackhouse of Wilmington OH, and her oldest son, David Weymouth. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Ned Weymouth; her daughter, Ann Weymouth (Carl Byrd) of Rib Lake, WI; her son, Alan Weymouth (Amanda Penix); and daughter-in-law, Kathryn Weymouth. She has 5 granddaughters: Gillian Herrle (Aarron) of Fort Collins, CO, Hillary Borges (Josh) of Centerville, OH, Madison Corr (Ben) of Nashville, TN, Sarah Weymouth of Winterpark, FL and Olivia Weymouth of Kettering, OH. She also has 2 great-grandsons: Roman & Asher Herrle, and one on the way! Virginia will be remembered for her strength, generosity, unwavering support of her family, and joyful presence. She brought warmth, laughter, and light to every room she entered and leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 2, 2025 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton OH 45459). A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10 am at Valley View Memorial Gardens (170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, OH 45385). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com