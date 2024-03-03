WHALEN, Anne



Whalen, Anne, 69 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Drake Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Springfield on February 1, 1955 the daughter of Edward J. and Margaret E. (Riley) Whalen. Anne was a 1973 graduate of Catholic Central High School and Bowling Green State University. She worked as Chief Probation Officer for the Clark County Juvenile Court, worked at Big Brothers, Big Sisters and later worked for the US Postal Service. Survivors include her five siblings and spouses, Eileen (Tom) Baratka, Rich (Sue) Whalen, Tim (Judy) Whalen, Dennis Whalen and Karen Whalen; two sisters-in-law, Skavarat Whalen and Donna Whalen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, Terry and Jerry Whalen, two sisters-in-law, Jacki Whalen and Janet Whalen, one nephew, Jeremy Baratka and a niece, Patrice Whalen. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Central High School In Memory of Anne Whalen '73.



