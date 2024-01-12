Whaley, Olevie



Olevie Mae Whaley was born January 20, 1927 in Statham, Georgia to Clarence and Fronie "Murd" (Rogers) Akins. Being a farmer, her parents instilled the value of hard work into all their children. These values would live in Olevie throughout her life.



Olevie met and married her husband, Levi Whaley, in 1952. They decided to leave Georgia and move to Ohio where jobs were more plentiful, settling in Middletown. To this union, 3 children were born; Joyce, Donald and Sandra LaVonne, and Olevie became a homemaker.



Olevie and Levi always put God first in their lives and were pioneers in the founding of United Missionary Baptist Church. She loved UMBC and was a faithful member. She was very proud that Kendall Wright is now the Senior Pastor at UMBC.



In 1964, Olevie, would be forced to stand on her values of hard work when Levi suddenly passed away at the age of 35. Left alone to raise 3 young children, she knew she could do all things through Christ that strengthened her. She would sometimes work 2 or 3 jobs to support her family. She retired from Powers Fiat in 1990. This is when her love for taking care of children began. She poured her grand-motherly love into all of the children she cared for.



Olevie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Ozelia Mack, Everlene Cox, Velverlean James, Willie Norse "Bill" Akins and Clarence Akins. She leaves to cherish her memory, 2 daughters: Joyce (Theodis) Smith of Liberty Township and Sandra LaVonne (Lee Roy) Carson of Cincinnati, Son; Donald Whaley of Middletown, Friend/Caregiver/Daughter: Bev Jones. Grandchildren; Janelle Smith, Daniel Carson, Kentasha Wilson, Chris (Kachera) Carson, Joshua Jones and Raymond Jones. Great - Grandchildren; Kaylin Wilson, Kamala Wilson and Chris "CJ" Carson, 6 great- great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends and family may visit Sat Jan 13th from 10am until the hour of service at 12pm. Service will be held at United Missionary Baptist Church 719 18th Ave. Middletown, OH followed by interment at Woodside Cemetery.



Arrangments entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home.



