Wheeler, Constance Elaine



Constance Elaine Wheeler of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center, Ohio.



She was born on February 11, 1966, at Malcom Grow Hospital, Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, the daughter of the late Ronald E. and Connie Sue (Fairchild) Wheeler. Elaine was a longtime member of Wesley Chapel Baptist Church, Urbana, Ohio. She worked for many years as the Assistant Activities Director with South Brook Nursing Home.



Elaine volunteered for over 20 years at the Catawba Pleasant Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; as well as a volunteer as an EMT.



Constance was a very good servant to God and spent her last days working for the Lord.



Elaine is survived by her sister, Denise Peterman; her brothers, Carl Castle, and Todd (Crystal) Castle; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including special cousins, Lisa (Marty) Wells and Angie Travis.



She is now reunited with her family. Her parents, her stepmother, Gerdine "Gerry" Wheeler; her sister, Kim Wheeler, and brother Doug Castle.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, October 1, 2023, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Funeral service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel Baptist Church, 1809 Shortcut Road Urbana, Ohio.



